Mortal Kombat 1 shows Homelander's Fatality and The Boys references

One week ago, Ed Boon and crew gave us a tiny look at Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1. Now it's time for a bit more.

Netherrealm Studios has given us a so-called first look trailer that shows some of the stuff Homelander will be able to do when he joins Mortal Kombat 1's roster "soon". The developers have as usual done an amazing job of implementing references to the guest character's universe, which in this case includes drinking breastmilk, brutal kills with his laser-eyes and an aeroplane.

One thing we seemingly won't get from The Boys in Mortal Kombat 1 is Anthony Starr's voice, as Homelander's one line in this footage sounds like a soundalike to me. What do you think?