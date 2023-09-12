Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 reveals Reiko, shows off new fatalities in launch trailer

Early access begins on Thursday for those who've pre-ordered.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Mortal Kombat 1's launch trailer has just dropped and it's pretty lengthy. Giving us a look at our new timeline, finally confirming a rumoured character, and showing us a hefty dose of gore, we can't help but get excited about the new fighting game.

Reiko is confirmed as being in the game, and we get our first look at his gameplay including his Fatal Blow. Also, we get to see how the story will change who is a good guy and bad guy, as we even see Baraka join forces with the Earthrealm team this time around.

Controversially as well, we get another look at Kronika's return. Story stuff aside, though, there are some clean combos and messy fatalities to see, including one from Shang Tsung which might be the series' most brutal yet.

Will you be playing Mortal Kombat 1 at launch or in early access?

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content