Mortal Kombat 1 reveal could be coming this week

A recent post from Ed Boon's Twitter page has Mortal Kombat fans believing that they'll get some kind of announcement or proper reveal for the next game in the franchise this week.

While Boon is usually known for his teasing over on Twitter, this latest tweet seems a lot less cryptic than his usual messages and trolls. He wrote: "THIS WEEK SHOULD BE FUN", spacing out the letters line by line just to make us have to read a little longer.

Of course, Boon isn't confirming what's coming this week, but considering we've known about Mortal Kombat 1, or 12, or whatever it's called, for some time now, and so we're really just waiting to see what NetherRealm has to show us. Some are also discussing the possibility of a PlayStation Showcase happening in late May or early June, with a few believing an announcement of a show next week will happen later this week.

