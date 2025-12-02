Mortal Kombat 1, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, and more coming to Game Pass in December

HQ

You may be busy with Christmas shopping and baking gingerbread cookies, but Game Pass is still going strong, and new games have now been announced for December. As we know, new releases are few and far between this month, so there are fewer day one arrivals than usual, but it's still a solid collection of titles. Here's what you get (games marked with * will not be available on Game Pass Premium at launch, games marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but are now coming to Game Pass Premium):



Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - Available Today



Monster Train 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - December 3**



Spray Paint Simulator (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 3**



33 Immortals (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 4**



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - December 4**



Routine (Cloud, Xbox, Handheld, and PC) - December 4*



A Game About Digging A Hole (Cloud, Handheld, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - December 9



Death Howl (Handheld & PC) - December 9*



Dome Keeper (Cloud, Xbox, Handheld, and PC) - December 9



Mortal Kombat 1 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - December 10



Bratz: Rhythm & Style (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 11



As usual, there are also free perks for all subscribers, with this month's offers including the Exclusive Survivor Pack for PUBG Battlegrounds, The Toyota Supra LBWK Edition Pack for The Crew Motorfest, and Craft Your Precision for Delta Force. Head over to Xbox Wire to read more about what's included.

We could possibly also expect something else next week during The Game Awards as Microsoft really loves shadow-dropping titles after a big announcement.

Unfortunately, there are also some titles that are on their way out. These will be removed on December 15 and December 31, respectively, but you can get up to 20% off them with your subscription until then if you want to keep something:

December 15:



Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)



Still Wakes the Deep (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)



Wildfrost (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)



December 31: