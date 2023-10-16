Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack release schedule revealed

HQ

Recently, we saw the reveal trailer for Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1. He will be added as a new fighter along with Tremor as a Kameo fighter in November, but now we also know when the other fighters will be added.

According to Event Hubs, Quan Chi and Peacemaker will make their debuts in Winter 2023/2024, while Homelander and Ermac are set for Spring 2024, and Takeda will make his way to the game in Summer 2024.

Considering Invincible Season 2 launches next month as well, we'd imagine (or hope) that the Homelander launch might have something to do with when The Boys will have something big to announce. That's pure speculation, though.

Also, we know that in terms of Kameos, we're going to be getting Ferra, Khameleon, Mavado, and Janet Cage (the female version of Johnny seen in the end of the story.)

Which fighter/Kameo are you most looking forward to in Mortal Kombat 1?