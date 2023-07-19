Mortal Kombat 1 is heading to San Diego Comic Con

HQ

Mortal Kombat 1 will be in attendance at San Diego Comic Con this year, and is promising a panel that we won't want to miss.

The Twitter post unveiling the panel hasn't gone into more details on what this might mean, but we can imagine perhaps some additional character reveals. We're two months away from the game's launch now, so perhaps a couple of characters each week could fill out the roster just in time for release.

Otherwise, there's also the story mode, which we could get some more details on. Already we know bits here and there thanks to the trailers released so far, but it would be interesting to have some more concrete details.

What do you want to see at Mortal Kombat 1's Comic Con panel?