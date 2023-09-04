Mortal Kombat 1 is 'first step' in new narrative

HQ

Mortal Kombat 1's narrative director Dominic Ciancolo has said that the upcoming game's narrative will act as a "springboard" for future titles.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Ciancolo said: "I think there's an expectation that was established because of MK9. That was obviously a speed run through the first three games. So we saw characters fully develop to what people knew them to be over the course of that one game. Mortal Kombat 1 as a narrative is a springboard. It's the first step on this road. And so we're going to obviously see the characters develop, they're going to change, things are going to happen, but this is not the end. This is just the beginning. And so that's going to be something we hopefully will evolve as we go forward."

Mortal Kombat 1 is giving us a reset of the timeline, where Liu Kang has forged his own history, but isn't free of threats. We're seeing returning and new faces this time around, but it seems that even with the timeline being reset in the last game, we're now stuck with this timeline for the foreseeable future.