Mortal Kombat 1 has sold over five million copies and will get more DLC

Late last year, a rumor surfaced that all was not well with Mortal Kombat 1, which was said to be struggling to retain players while the Khaos Reigns expansion had sold poorly. As a result, a second campaign was reportedly canceled, while work on more DLC was suspended.

Perhaps that's why, in a series of social media posts, series strongman Ed Boon chose to clarify the lay of the land. He reveals, among other things, that Mortal Kombat 1 has sold over five million copies and is continuously among the 15 most played titles for Playstation 5 to this day.

Recently Conan the Barbarian was added to the game as a DLC character, and around the corner awaits T-1000, but apparently it's not over and he writes that Netherrealm Studios "are excited to keep trucking forward with future DLC". What this will be, however, we do not know.

All in all, it sounds like things are going well for Mortal Kombat 1 and the game will continue to flourish for some time to come with both support and more content.

What happens next is anyone's guess. It was widely rumored before Mortal Kombat 1 was announced that Netherrealm Studios was working on Injustice 3. Given that the DC universe was being rebooted at the same time, it's conceivable that Warner wanted to wait with a new Injustice until they could fill the game with current versions of DC heroes (and villains). Maybe that will be next?