Mortal Kombat 1 has seemingly received its last expansion

When Mortal Kombat 1 was about to launch, the director and franchise creator Ed Boon promised that the game would be supported with more DLC and expansions than previous installments in the series, which was very promising considering how good Netherrealm is at this.

But... on Wednesday night, Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition was announced, a release that is pretty much exactly what it sounds like, a version of Mortal Kombat 1 with all the DLC. This has led many to suspect that this is the end of support for new content for Mortal Kombat 1, as the Definitive Edition is presumably definitive.

It has long been rumored that Mortal Kombat 1 wasn't selling as well as expected, and that the plug was about to be pulled on the game, meaning that Boon's promise of tons of DLC has unfortunately not been fulfilled, and that it is being abandoned less than two years after its premiere if the Definitive Edition lives up to its name.

What Netherrealm will do instead, we don't know, but in the run-up to Mortal Kombat 1, Injustice 3 was heavily rumored. Given that the DC universe is currently being rebooted, it seems quite likely that there will be something DC-related next to create synergy between all the superheroes and the new movie and TV show ventures.