Mortal Kombat 1 has a huge file size

It has been confirmed over on Mortal Kombat 1's Steam page that the game will take up 100GB of hard drive or SSD space, at least on PC. While there is the potential for this to be a different figure for consoles, a lot of people online aren't happy about giving up so much space for what is a fighting game first and foremost.

This is also without any of the DLC Kombat Packs, which are likely to eat up even more space on your computer. Apart from the demand for space, though, it seems Mortal Kombat 1 doesn't require incredible PC specs, as for the recommended performance, you'll only need a GTX 1080 Ti or equivalent card, 8GB of RAM, and an Intel Core i5-8400 or equivalent AMD processor.

Considering the developers have to pack Earthrealm, Outworld, the Netherrealm, and about 10 other realms into this game, we can see why it might take up a lot of space. In all seriousness, though, with the hefty story mode MK games have nowadays, this has probably added a lot of extra demand for storage.

What do you think? Should Mortal Kombat 1 need to take up less SSD space?