Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 gives player 1 an unfair advantage

Developers are looking into the issue and will hopefully have it resolved soon.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's a big day for all the younger siblings of the world as Mortal Kombat 1 has a genuine issue if you pick player 2. If you end up in the player 2 slot, your combos won't be able to fully connect. A strange issue, but one that has been shown in YouTube clips and picked up by prolific players.

Regardless of which fighter you pick, which Kameo you have, or your stance, you'll not be able to connect combos in the way that player 1 can. While the WB Games bug portal does not list a reason behind this issue, players believe it's a problem with the hurtbox for player 1.

Fortunately, the bug portal does say that the problem is under investigation, meaning we should have a fix sooner rather than later. Until then, there's a good reason for you to avoid picking player 2 if you have a friend over for a game of Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat 1

Related texts

0
Mortal Kombat 1Score

Mortal Kombat 1
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

NetherRealm's fighters are back to kick butt in the bloodiest way possible in a completely rebooted universe. We've checked out whether it lives up to its potential...



Loading next content