The day before Mortal Kombat 1 was officially announced, yours truly speculated that this would happen with a CG trailer and that gameplay would be saved for the PlayStation Showcase. I was right about the first part, but wrong about the second.

Geoff Keighley has sent us a press release revealing that the first Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay trailer will be shown at the Summer Game Fest show on June 8, so we'll have to wait two weeks longer to see the game in action than hoped.