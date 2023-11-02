Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay hypes up Omni-Man

J. K. Simmons' Invincible character joins the game in a week and looks amazing.

The first look at Omni-Man video Netherrealm gave us last month was packed with fun and brutal references to Invincible, showing just how much love and care Ed Boon and crew put into these additions. Want more proof? Then watch the gameplay trailer at the bottom.

Because Netherrealm Studios has given us the first real gameplay trailer for Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1, and it's a fine example of how much effort goes into the DLC fighters. I'm not just talking about his astounding animations, brutal attacks and the previously teased Fatality, but also the trash-talk leading up to matches. We'll see if there are other cool references and additions when Omni-Man joins Mortal Kombat 1 on the 9th of November.

Mortal Kombat 1

