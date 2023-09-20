Mortal Kombat 1 for Switch looks awful and buyers demand their money back

HQ

We've just seen the release of Mortal Kombat 1, the latest in Ed Boon's hyper-violent fighting games, and if you have a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series, you can expect plenty of high-definition, bloody gore and well-textured severed body parts.

However, if you have a Nintendo Switch under your TV at home, then you might want to consider your purchase a little more carefully because judging by the videos and stills posted from that version of Mortal Kombat 1, all is not well.

Of course, it's impressive that the game is even available for the console, but considering that it costs just as much as the other platforms, $70, we should be able to expect more.

Mortal Kombat 1 for the Nintendo Switch looks completely miserable and fans who bought the game for the console are now really angry. Many are demanding their money back and below you will find a handful of the many comments that have appeared online.

