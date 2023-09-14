Mortal Kombat 1 doesn't have a secret character

HQ

With every fighting game, the roster becomes a huge point of debate, and since Mortal Kombat 1 was first revealed fans have assumed that there would be 24 roster spaces. Sadly, it seems there is no surprise 24th character.

Instead, there are 23 in the base game, including the pre-order bonus of Shang Tsung. Of course, in the Kombat Pack we'll see a number of other characters return and be introduced, but some were still hoping for a secret extra character to be added.

Spoilers ahead, but if you think that there's another fighter added at the end of the story, you'd be right, but that is Havik, a character we already knew about a while ago.

What do you think about there being 23 fighters in Mortal Kombat 1?

Thanks, TheGamer.