Mortal Kombat 1 cross-platform multiplayer arriving early 2024

Mortal Kombat 1 has been out for a little while now, and if you've been bashing Kombat League since September, you might be on the lookout for some new opponents. If that sounds like you, well, NetherRealm is looking to broaden the online pool next February.

As announced on the recent Return of Quan-Chi livestream yesterday, cross-platform multiplayer is coming to Mortal Kombat 1 in just a couple of months. This feature is available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S players (sorry Switch players), and will let you fight people on each of those platforms.

As someone who played the PC version of Mortal Kombat 11, where this feature wasn't available, I can't stress how important it is that this feature is implemented to keep the online community alive and well. After a year, Mortal Kombat 11 was pretty dead on PC but now players won't have to suffer the same fate with the new game.