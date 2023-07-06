Mortal Kombat 1 confirms more characters in gameplay trailer

HQ

The trailers we've seen from Mortal Kombat 1 so far have made it clear Netherrealm Studios wants to mix beloved classics with cool new features. Tonight's gameplay trailer is a great example of that.

Appropriately called the official Lin Kuei trailer, the video confirms Rain and Smoke return as playable characters in Mortal Kombat 1, while Cyrax, Frost, Sektor and more will be kameo fighters. It also shows how the latter can be used in a wide variety of ways. Top that with what seems like an intriguing story, some reimagined versions of classic fatalities, insane new ones and the promise that the dash will be tweaked after player feedback, and there's no doubt Mortal Kombat 1 keeps looking and sounding better and better.