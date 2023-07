HQ

Ed Boon and the rest of the talented bunch over at Netherrealm knew we didn't just want to confirmation of some familiar fighters for Mortal Kombat 1 at San Diego Comic-Con. They also decided to finally reveal the characters that will be joining the game after launch.

The short trailer below confirms that Invincible's Omni-Man, The Boys' Homelander and John Cena's version of Peacemaker will come to Mortal Kombat 1 alongside returning kombatans Ermac, Takeda and Quan Chi in the future.