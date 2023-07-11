Mortal Kombat 1 confirmed for Gamescom

HQ

Most major publishers have already confirmed that they will be at Gamescom this year (including Microsoft and Nintendo), and thus we can expect plenty of hot games to take a look at when this massive event kicks off in Germany from August 23 to 27.

Now it has been revealed that one of the titles happy visitors will be able to enjoy is Mortal Kombat 1. This was revealed on the official Twitter account, and means we'll probably get a ton of impressions next month.

Gamereactor recently git to try Mortal Kombat 1 ourselves, and you can read our preview on this link.