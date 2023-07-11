Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 confirmed for Gamescom

Gamers going to Cologne next month will be able to play Netherrealm Studios' next title.

Most major publishers have already confirmed that they will be at Gamescom this year (including Microsoft and Nintendo), and thus we can expect plenty of hot games to take a look at when this massive event kicks off in Germany from August 23 to 27.

Now it has been revealed that one of the titles happy visitors will be able to enjoy is Mortal Kombat 1. This was revealed on the official Twitter account, and means we'll probably get a ton of impressions next month.

Gamereactor recently git to try Mortal Kombat 1 ourselves, and you can read our preview on this link.

Mortal Kombat 1

