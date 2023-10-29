Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 charges players for new Fatality, fans aren't happy

The most iconic part of Mortal Kombat being locked behind a paywalls has many up in arms.

Mortal Kombat 1's most recent patch introduces seasonal Fatalities. A fun idea, when you think about it. The Easter Bunny could hide a bomb in an egg. Santa could pelt a character to death with coal. There are a load of possibilities for these fun kills, but fans aren't happy with their inclusion.

And it's because, as per the Mortal Kombat 1 patch notes, the Halloween Finisher has been added to the Premium Store, meaning you can only get it by pulling out your wallet. This of course hasn't pleased fans, who have taken to social media to show their disappointment.

The Fatality itself has you slam a pumpkin on an opponent's head before kicking that head far, far away before it slams onto someone's front porch on Halloween night. It's a pretty cool move, but one that feels certainly more like trick than treat thanks to it being paid-only.

Mortal Kombat 1

