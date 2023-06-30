Mortal Kombat 1 character profiles give us some interesting information

HQ

Mortal Kombat 1's official site has just updated the information on its confirmed characters, giving us some important and intriguing information about the new timeline built by Liu Kang after Mortal Kombat 11.

For example, on the character bios, we find out that Scorpion is no longer a Shirai Ryu warrior, and has in fact become a member of the Lin Kuei. Considering he and Sub-Zero are now brothers, this isn't too surprising, but it seems that it won't stop them from having conflict in the future. "[Scorpion] fears he may one day have to battle his brother for control of the Lin Kuei's legacy."

Looking to other characters, we see that Raiden is now the champion for Earthrealm, and Mileena sits on the throne of Outworld. Mileena is also afflicted with the so-called Tarkat disease, which means she has to cover her face and those spiky teeth hiding underneath the mask.

Only 9 characters have bios right now, meaning we'll likely see more as additional fighters join the roster. Mortal Kombat 1 launches for PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC on the 19th of September.