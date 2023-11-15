Mortal Kombat 1 changes its tune on Seasonal Fatalities

HQ

Mortal Kombat 1 recently caught a lot of flak for its Halloween Fatality, which seemed to be the first of a few Seasonal Fatalities. Fans weren't happy they'd have to open their wallets for the game's most iconic feature, and took to social media to protest.

Now, as per IGN, it seems that Warner Bros. has changed its tune. Rather than one Fatality costing 1,200 Dragon Krystals (around $9.99), they'll now be released in a bundle for the same price. This will include the Halloween Fatality, Thanksgiving Fatality, and upcoming Winter Fatality.

This does mean that the kills are now much less expensive than if they'd each been released as a standalone purchase, but fans are still going to feel a little singed by all of this. There's always the option to just avoid the microtransactions, but then some would feel they're missing out on fun content.

What do you think? Should Mortal Kombat 1 have paid Fatalities?