Mortal Kombat 1 announces pre-order beta dates

Ed Boon has revealed that the Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order beta will run from the 18th to the 21st of August.

"August 18th," writes Boon on Twitter. "My mother's birthday. Tobias's mother's birthday. 1995 MK Movie release date. and now... the #MK1 pre-Oder beta !!"

We're not yet sure how many characters will be available in this beta, but considering it is a month out from release we can imagine there will be a lot more than the previous server test. Also, just in case it wasn't clear unlike that initial test, the pre-order beta will only be available for those who've pre-ordered a copy of the game on console.