Mortal Kombat 1 and Sword of the Sea headline PlayStation Plus' Game Catalogue this month

PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra users are in for a fresh round of games arriving as part of the game catalogue this August, including Mortal Kombat 1 and Marvel's Spider-Man as well as the brand-new Sword of the Sea.

Coming from the developer behind Journey, ABZU, and The Pathless, Sword of the Sea is a somewhat rare game launching via the PlayStation Plus subscription service. It follows a protagonist surfing on their sword through vast plains of sand, fresh water and more beautiful-looking environments.

Also on the game catalogue is Earth Defense Force 6, the highly rated tactical RPG Unicorn Overlord, Atelier Ryza 3, Indika, Harold Halibut, and Coral Island. If you're subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium, you can also play the original versions of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis.

