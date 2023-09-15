HQ

Let me start by directly confessing that I have always loved the Mortal Kombat series. I first played it before the first one was even available on console at an amusement park in Finland, and the rest is history. Ever since Mortal Kombat II I've had Kung Lao as my favourite, and he's generally been the same through all the games. Until now, that is.

Mortal Kombat 1 is a sort of reboot of the series without actually being a reboot. It continues after the events of Mortal Kombat 11, but here Liu Kang has become the god of gods, and he has reshaped the universe to give all humans a chance at a good life. This has resulted in a major role reversal, and it has also given NetherRealm Studios a chance to modify all the characters. Whilst there are relatively few brand new names in Mortal Kombat 1 - all the fighters feel fresh precisely because they are updated versions of themselves, with the likes of Rain, Mileena and Raiden being so different that they might as well be considered brand-new fighters.

But arguably the biggest attraction and talking point for Mortal Kombat 1 has not primarily been the reboot of its universe, but the so-called Kameo Fighters. A selection of 15 pugilists who are ready to jump in at the touch of a button and change the conditions of the fights, before they just as quickly disappear again (in itself no new phenomenon, there are many fighting games that work like that). It's something that, on paper, has the potential to change a lot of the fighting, and I note that even I, as a Mortal Kombat veteran, needed a few matches to warm up and learn that attacks can come even when my main opponent does nothing.

One thing that hasn't been talked about as much is how nicely NetherRealm Studios has streamlined the game. The number of super meters has been reduced and made more intuitive, it is easier to improvise combos and the pace has been increased. The latter in combination with very nice animations and super stable 60 frames per second (Xbox Series X in my case) makes it a joy to dance across the arenas to spread death and violence in a way that no other game ever offers.

For all the new features, this is still Mortal Kombat we're talking about. The buttons are right where they should be, you can block with a press of a button, the throws work as always, and in general it's easy to get comfortable.

But... regarding the Kameo fighters, I can't quite shake the feeling that it feels a bit gimmicky. Mortal Kombat has long had ways to modify its fighters, but here you have to choose the right Kameo Fighter to get a really sharp combination, and I spontaneously don't think it feels like the balance is really there here. Sure, with 15 choices, not all of them may make sense, but when I let Kung Lao get help from Frost or Kano, I get the feeling that it's a bit too powerful compared to the helpless Stryker.

Also, I don't really think it adds much to the game other than being a flashy thing to use, and that's actually worse. I'd have preferred a more traditional approach here anyway, and having a bunch of side characters jumping in and out during the matches looks mostly plodding. However, it's never a big problem (or a problem at all). The battles are very smooth and the sense of control I have over my character is new to the series. I also liked Mortal Kombat 11, but it was noticeably heavier and clumsier than Liu Kang's new, elegant universe.

The new universe is not only an excuse to redo all the fighters, but it also plays a big role in the campaign. This is an aspect I usually don't care much about in fighting games, simply because it's usually useless. There are basically two exceptions, Tekken and Mortal Kombat. And yes. In 15 chapters, we follow an increasingly nonsensical story that allows us to play as most of the characters. Since NetherRealm is so good at this, it's hard to rank the different games' campaigns, but I would definitely say that this is one of the best they've released. I won't spoil the fun for you, but be prepared for classic characters in brand new roles, a few nice surprises, and some jaw-dropping moments. I think it's also easier for newbies to understand what the story is about this time around, since it's a sort of reboot of the story (though not to the extent it sounded like in the previews).

In addition to the campaign, there is also a new game mode called Invasion. It has a board game feel to it, but basically just a way to deal out blows and unlock things and level up. I wasn't a huge fan of Krypt in Mortal Kombat 11 because it took such a long time to unlock things, but I think I still prefer it to the empty Invasion that never engages. Of course, Towers are still there and can be played online. For me, however, I always play versus in fighting games, so it feels OK for me, but I think some people will find Mortal Kombat 1 a bit empty when the campaign is completed after about six hours. NetherRealm themselves seem to have realised this and have tried to create some artificial depth by including no less than four different currencies to unlock things.

Graphically, Mortal Kombat 1 is a feast for the eyes. Aside from the fact that the cutscenes only run at 30 frames per second, it's consistently very good looking and flows well. The stages are well done, the characters are great, the lighting effects are superb and the animation work is first class. When I compare it to Street Fighter 6, it almost feels like it's a console generation apart in Mortal Kombat's favour. The presentation is also very nice, if a bit slow when choosing new characters and the like. I also want to give a shout out to the voice acting, it's really great, but the music is more anonymous this time. Never bad, but nothing I remember either.

Before I start rounding up the text and handing out my rating, I want to mention the game's ultra-violence. After all, that's what Mortal Kombat is still largely known for. And for those who were afraid that it would be toned down, I have good news. The violence here is actually even more grotesque than in Mortal Kombat 11, and while Fatal Blows have always been deadly, here they're on the level of being downright laughable at times. In a good way. As for how they work, they're also harder to get in and don't take as much damage, which makes for more exciting matches.

When I now summarise the package that NetherRealm Studios offers, I am overall very satisfied. Mortal Kombat is back with a vengeance, and the developers have really dared to modify both gameplay and overall framing and present everything with great graphics. The campaign is so good that everyone should play through it, but other than that there's not much to do at the moment for those who prefer single player. Kameo Fighters feels like something that could have been skipped, but not because they are bad, but because they simply don't add enough. But as long as you're playing against human opposition, whether online or locally, you've got top-notch entertainment to look forward to, and the reboot is a golden opportunity for new fans to familiarise themselves with the series, while us older foxes can enjoy getting to know the universe all over again.