MORSELS, a totally insane new roguelike has been announced

MORSELS, a new, completely crazy-looking 2.5D roguelike game, has been revealed at Nintendo's Indie showcase.

The top down creation from tiny studio Furcula and Annapurna Interactive - who brought us Stray and Outer Wilds - features a wacky, adorable bunch of sewer scamps called morsels who players can collect and switch between in their journey.

As with any good roguelike, there looks to be myriad options for maturing (levelling up) these morsels, with different stat spreads catering to whatever style players may choose.

The morsels are gross, lumpy, mangy, fleshy, and still somehow adorable (No, just me?). This can only be the spawn of a truly warped mind, but one that is certifiably insane in the best way.

Become the magic mouse and transform into tiny monsters to take on the evil feline enemies of the world in MORSELS, which releases for Nintendo Switch in February 2025.