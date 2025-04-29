Morrowind and Skyrim capitalise on the success of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

HQ

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has been a huge success for Bethesda and Xbox since its release last week for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC. The fact that it was announced and released on the same day seems to have been a stroke of genius and the question is whether Bethesda fans have been this lyrical since The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released as far back as 2011.

Speaking of Skyrim, we just saw that the game has increased 26% among active players on Xbox since before the Oblivion Remaster was released and not only that. Even The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind and the original Oblivion have increased as much as 113%. This is very good news for a Bethesda that needs some good will after the mixed opinions about Starfield. Hopefully the flag will stay high until The Elder Scrolls VI arrives.