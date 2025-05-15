Morris, the alligator of Happy Gilmore fame, sadly passes away at 80-years-old

HQ

Sad news, a member of the original Happy Gilmore cast has sadly passed away. Just a couple of months ahead of the sequel film making its arrival on Netflix, it has now been affirmed that the alligator that appeared in the movie has died at the impressive age of 80.

Known as Morris, the alligator rose to fame in the film, appearing as a leading problem for Adam Sandler's titular character and his coach Chubbs Petersen, played by the late Carl Weathers. Speaking about Morris' passing, Sandler shared a lengthy tribute on X, where the actor stated:

"Goodbye, Morris. We are all gonna miss you. You could be hard on directors, make-up artists, costumers - really anyone with arms or legs - but I know you did it for the ultimate good of the film. The day you wouldn't come out of your trailer unless we sent in 40 heads of lettuce taught me a powerful lesson: never compromise your art. I will never forget at craft service that time when we split the Three Musketeers bar and you let me have the bigger half. But that's who you were.

"I know your character's decapitation in the first movie precluded your participation in the sequel, but we all appreciated the fruit basket and the hilarious note. I will miss the sound of your tail sliding through the tall grass, your cold, bumpy skin, but, most of all, I will miss your infectious laugh. Thanks to Mr. Young for taking care of you all these years, and vaya con dios, old friend."

This has of course led to many sharing one of the most iconic scenes from the movie in tribute too, which has become, in the space of around nine months, sadly accurate.

