Moros Protocol to launch on PC in 2025

Developer Pixel Reign has announced that it has teamed up with publisher Super Rare Originals to bring its upcoming sci-fi action roguelite Moros Protocol to fans this year. Set to debut on PC via Steam, the game is a Doom-like project that revolves around gunning down hordes of monsters all while trapped on a battleship in space.

The game follows the character Alex, who awakens on a ship that is infested by monsters. Here, either alone or with one friend in co-op, Alex must fight for survival and locate an escape route off this dangerous and isolated vessel.

Described as a "relentless, fast-paced shooter", we're told that Moros Protocol lets players choose from an array of weapons and tools, and then to enhance these with skills and abilities, all in the effort of taking down countless enemies in a swift move. With each run featuring branching pathways and varying augments to find, Moros Protocol intends to keep surprising players during the adventure.

With Moros Protocol debuting this year, you can see the latest trailer below, as well as some new images.