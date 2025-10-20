Morocco stuns Argentina in U-20 World Cup and aims for World Cup glory in 2026

HQ

Morocco stunned Argentina, favourites for World Cup U-20 after winning all matches and only concede two goals in the tournament (and had won the youth competition a record six times), and lifted the FIFA U-20 World Cup for the first time. A trophy that was widely celebrated in the North African country, with thousands of people taking the streets, as it is the country's biggest international trophy of all time, that confirms the surge in quality of Moroccan players.

Among them, two names are set to become standouts for Morocco's senior national team for many years to come, Yassir Zabiri (forward on Portuguese club Famalicão), who scored the two goals of the final, and Othmane Maamma (forward on watord Watford). Morocco played well their cards, conceding ball possession to Argentina, building a reliable defence around goalkeeper Ibrahim Gomis from Olympique Marseille, and waiting for their chances in counter-attacks.

It is not coincidende that this trophy comes four years after Morocco finished fourth in World Cup 2022 (where they played semi-finals for the first time) and won bronze in Paris 2024 Olympic Games, thrashing Egypt 6-0. Illusion on Moroccan football is at an all-time high and manager Mohamed Ouahbi said that won't wait for 2030 (where Morocco co-hosts FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal), "Morocco will try in 2026".