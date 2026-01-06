Morocco is one of the "most credible" candidates for FIFA Club World Cup 2029

HQ

Morocco is currently hosting the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 (ending on January 18, currenty on round of 16). In 2030, they will co-host FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal. And now sources say they could host FIFA Club World Cup 2029. "According to several reliable sources, Morocco is one of the most credible candidates", reports RMC Sport.

Nothing has been announced at the moment, but it would follow a pattern: 2025 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup, the first one under the new format, to be held every four years, took place in the United States one year before they co-host FIFA World Cup. If Morocco hosts Club World Cup in 2029, it would serve as a dress rehearsel before the World Cup 2030.

"Behind the scenes, various Moroccan sources are openly acknowledging this strong ambition for the Kingdom", reports the French outlet, adding that the Kingdom meets the criteria needs for the competition. If works continue as expected, the Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca will be open by then (expected in 2028), with a capacity of 115,000 spectators, making it the largest football stadium in the world.

It would also be a step up compared to the current Africa Cup of Nations, which is held in nine stadiums with 24 teams. The 2025 Club World Cup has hosted in 12 stadiums with 32 teams, and there were rumours that FIFA would increase the number of participant teams in the competition.

