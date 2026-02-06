HQ

Walid Regragui, head coach of the Morocco national team, has reportedly submitted his resignation following the disappointment of the AFCON 2025, where they were defeated by Senegal in the final 1-0, a match made famous by Brahim Díaz's missed panenka penalty and the delay caused by Senegalese players who refused to play as they felt "robbed".

According to Morocco World News, Regragui is said to be "exhausted" after a demanding tournament, and with World Cup 2026 starting in a few months, work will not stop. According to local media, the Moroccan Football Federation has not accepted his resignation, and are trying to convince him to stay longer. If he ends up leaving, he would likely join the Saudi Pro League.

Regragui, born in France who played for teams like Toulouse, AC Ajaccio, Grenoble and Racing Santander, enjoyed a much more successful managerial career, including winning the CAF Champions League with the Moroccan club Wydad AC.

His tenure at the helm of the Moroccan national team, since 2022, has been stunning, leading Morocco to fourth place in World Cup 2022 and a dominant run in the AFCON 2025... spoiled in the last minute. Despite the lack of titles, Morocco has emerged as one of the nations to watch in the summer's World Cup.