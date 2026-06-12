Morocco confirms two painful absences right before World Cup debut

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Morocco has officially announced what was already reported on yesterday: that two players, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Ez Abde) and Nayef Aguerd got injured and will have to leave the team, right before Morocco makes their World Cup debut against Brazil (on Saturday, June 13, 23:59 CEST, 22:59 BST).

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) said in a statement on Friday that Ez Abde, who plays for Betis, suffered a right knee injury affecting the medial collateral ligament, and will take a long treatment and rehabilitation. Aguerd, from Olympique de Marseille, has been injured for weeks and despite showing "a marked improvement in recent weeks", he will not be fully recovered before the start of the competition.

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi has called two players, who were included in the pre-list: forward Amine Sbaï, from Angers, and centre-back Marwane Saadane, from Saudi club Al-Fateh.

After Brazil on Saturday, Morocco faces Scotland and Haiti. After reaching the semi-finals in 2022, and reaching the Africa Cup of Nations final this year, expectations are high for the North African team.