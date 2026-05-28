Morocco coach picks many players from diaspora to make the Atlas Lions' World Cup squad

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Morocco will be one of the nations to watch at the World Cup 2026, following a rise in form of the Atlas Lions, who reached an historic semi-final in the 2022 edition in Qatar. It will also follow the recent Africa Cup of Nations 2025, of which they are (at least for now) the official winners after Senegal was disqualified from the final, months after winning the match.

The coach Mohamed Ouahbi, who was hired in March, after the resignation of Walid Regragui following the disappointment of the AFCON final (he resigned before knowing that Senegal would be disqualified and Morocco would be declared winners) has announced the squad for the Morocco national team for World Cup 2026, with nine players returning from the 2022 team, including star Achraf Hakimi from Paris Saint-Germain.

Many of the players are also from Morocco's diaspora in Europe, many being born in other countries and only tied to Morocco by parents or even grand parents (including Ouahi himself, born in Belgium or Hakimi and Brahim Díaz, born in Spain). Three of them have only had their nationality change approved by FIFA in the past nine months: Issa Diop (Fulham), Anass Salah-Eddine (PSV) and Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille).

Morocco national squad for World Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers:



Yassine Bounou (Al-Hilal)



Munir El Kajoui (RS Berkane)



Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (AS FAR)



Defenders:



Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United)



Anass Salah-Eddine (PSV Eindhoven)



Youssef Belammari (Al Ahly)



Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)



Zakaria El Ouahdi (Genk)



Nayef Aguerd (Marseille)



Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace)



Redouane Halhal (Mechelen)



Issa Diop (Fulham)



Midfielders:



Samir El Mourabet (Strasbourg)



Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille)



Neil El Aynaoui (Roma)



Sofyan Amrabat (Real Betis)



Azzedine Ounahi (Girona)



Bilal El Khannouss (Stuttgart)



Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven)



Forwards:



Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis)



Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland)



Soufiane Rahimi (Al Ain)



Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiakos)



Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid)



Gessime Yassine (Strasbourg)



Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyabe (Eintracht Frankfurt)

