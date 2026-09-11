Moroccan Football Federation president says World Cup 2030 will be held in Casablana, FIFA denies it

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The topic of the World Cup 2030 final returned after Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), who is also supporting the liberal Authenticity and Modernity Party, said during a politicall rally that "the province of Benslimane will have the honor of hosting the 2030 World Cup final."

"Whoever wants to be in the next government has no other option than to develop the province", he added. Casablanca is in the Benslimane region, where the Hassan II Grand Stadium is stadium is being built, and will become the largest in the world in capacity by the time it opens.

Shortly after, FIFA assured that the decision on the venue for the 2030 World Cup final "will be made in due course.

It was recently rumoured that FIFA had lowered Morocco's ambitions to hosting the World Cup 2030 final, which would take place in Spain, in Madrid or Barcelona. In exchange, Morocco would get exclusive rights to host Club World Cup 2029.