Morgan to end production of Plus Six with stunning limited-edition models

HQ

Morgan is one of the last car makers to still be designing vehicles that look like they could fit into the 1920s with ease. The current model that the car maker produces is called the Plus Six, but this model is reaching the end of its run, with production planned to conclude in early 2025. With this being the case, Morgan has announced a limited-edition slate model that will signify the end of the Plus Six.

It will be known as the Plus Six Pinnacle and there will only be 30 units made. It will debut with one of three interior colours available, have a range of exterior paint options, will offer sheepskin carpets, a teak veneer centre column as well as a solid teak dashboard lower rail, and utilising inspiration from Japanese marquetry, will have a logo inlaid into the centre column and finished with aluminium.

The Plus Six Pinnacle will be powered by a V8 engine similar to the Plus 8 from 1968, and as for the pricing of the car, Morgan promises that they will begin at £96,995, meaning not quite in supercar territory.

Morgan also notes that it will introduce to the world its next flagship model in 2025.

This is an ad: