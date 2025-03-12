Morgan shows off new Supersport model regarded as "an evolution of design"

HQ

In a world where electric cars are becoming increasingly popular, it's always refreshing to see a car maker come out with a sleek new combustion engine model that screams elegance and class. That's precisely what Morgan had in store for its fans yesterday when it presented its latest model, the Supersport, to the world.

This is a striking model that is regarded as "an evolution of design, dynamics and refinement in equal measure." It's built on a new CXV aluminium platform and utilises an "analogue driving experience synonymous with Morgan sports cars, giving driver's greater feel and a deeper connection to the vehicle."

The car is powered by a 335bhp 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine, has an interchangeable soft and hard top roof, a rear boot, a side screen mounting mechanism, and a few more modern elements too, like Bluetooth connectivity, a Sennheiser audio system, and wireless mobile phone charging.

The Supersport comes in two colours, an Armeria Lilac variant and a Bahama Blue one too, and following its reveal yesterday, fans can already customise their own versions of the car, albeit then needing to splash out at least £102,000 to actually add one to your collection too.

What do you think about the Morgan Supersport?