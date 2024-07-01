Morgan Freeman's top five performances

HQ

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

In Ben Affleck's painfully forgotten (and absolutely fantastic) directorial debut, a phenomenal Freeman portrays Boston detective Jack Doyle with an authority and poise that makes me as a viewer believe every word he says, every gesture. In a film teeming with great acting, not least from Affleck's younger brother who plays the lead, Freeman is at his best.

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

There really is no male actor, in the history of cinema, who can drive storytelling and build atmosphere and empathy just through his voice - as Morgan Freeman can. He proved this with great clarity already in Shawshank and then in Million Dollar Baby where he does a brilliant job as the former boxer Eddie Dupris in addition to the voice-over.

Unforgiven (1992)

Eastwood's deconstruction of the American Western in the timeless, fantastic Unforgiven would of course not have worked as well as it does if it hadn't been for Hackman and Freeman doing some of the finest interpretations of their respective careers.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Retribution, guilt, forgiveness, acceptance. Frank Darabont does wonders with King's basic story in this immortal super classic and although Tim Robbins is absolutely brilliant in the lead role, it's Freeman as his calm, methodical and intelligent best friend who steals the show. Freeman's narration makes up half the film.

Seven (1995)

There is usually so much substance in Freeman's characters, even if it may not really look like it in the script. Of course, if you read Seven in script form, it's clear early on that it's a well-written story with well-developed characters and a fantastic twist, but Morgan Freeman's struggling New York detective Somerset lacks the substance that he's given in the film, which is all about brilliant acting (and certainly also brilliant character direction signed by a Fincher in top form). There is no doubt in my mind that this is Morgan Freeman's finest hour as an actor.