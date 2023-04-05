Morena Baccarin reveals she's had a call to be in Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 already looks to have a stacked cast, but it could be adding Morena Baccarin, who plays Vanessa in the first two movies, into its roster as well.

Speaking on the Inside of You podcast, Baccarin was asked at around 12:30 on what her future with the Deadpool franchise is like. Considering that her character was killed off in the second movie, it wouldn't be surprising if she was left out this time around, but Baccarin has hinted that she might be in the movie after all.

"I have to be very diplomatic about what I say," she began. "I would like to be in [Deadpool 3]. They have called me about being in it. Right now we have not agreed on terms. Everyone's doing their best and trying their best. It may or may not work out."

It seems then that there's a good deal of work going on behind-the-scenes to bring Vanessa into Deadpool 3, but it remains to be seen whether she'll actually make an appearance.