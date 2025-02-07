More WWE stars are expected to appear in TV and movies

HQ

As WWE continues its return to mainstream popularity, wrestlers are looking to expand their portfolio, with many seeing crossover potential into movies and TV via signing with Paradigm Talent Agency.

The latest star to do so is WWE's Alexa Bliss, who made her return at the recent Royal Rumble following a two-year hiatus from wrestling. As Deadline reports, Bliss joins the likes of CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, Damien Priest, Tiffany Stratton, and more.

Bliss has appeared in some TV shows, such as Carpool Karaoke and The Masked Singer. Currently, she's voicing Obiguro in the Netflix anime Sakamoto Days, which premiered in the global top 10. As her popularity proved itself at the Royal Rumble and on social media, along with a host of other WWE stars, it seems we may be getting another influx of wrestlers in Hollywood to join the likes of Dave Bautista, John Cena, and of course The Rock.

