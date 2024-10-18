More Ubisoft Milan employees are planning to exit the studio

HQ

Ubisoft cannot catch a break this year. The French publisher seems to be in headlines for a new negative reason every week, whether it's related to the struggles of Star Wars Outlaws, criticism about Assassin's Creed Shadows, low XDefiant player numbers, buyout rumours, or striking studios. The latest development fits into the latter category.

Following confirmation that Mario + Rabbids creator Davide Soliani has left Ubisoft Milan, the studio has faced a lot of turbulence. The latest problem is an exodus of staff, who after striking following a return-to-office mandate being enforced, several employees have decided that enough is enough and are leaving the studio altogether.

According to a report from Insider Gaming, the approximate 100-person studio is set to lose narrative director Andrea Babich, senior 3D artist Salvatore Ditrani, associate lead engine programmer Riccardo Stucchi, expert technical animator Matteo Bigatti, concept artist Giacomo Boni, technical game designer Andrea Giuseppe Castriotta, and senior quest designer Lorenzo De Simone.

According to the report, the return-to-office mandate has been a very challenging one for employees to swallow, as following the remote policy being enacted, many developers moved out of the city centre to a more affordable area, all due to the high cost-of-living in Milan's city centre.

With strikes in recent memory, you have to wonder what the future will hold for this studio and likewise whichever games it is attached to and working on.