Twisted Metal

More Twisted Metal reboot evidence is mounting

Rumours have been circulating for a while, but now we have even more reason to believe it could be in the works.

Some new Firesprite job advertisements are yet again pointing towards a potential reboot of Twisted Metal.

Multiple job advertisements were first collected in a Resetera thread, and confirm that the Liverpool-based Firesprite is working on a new AAA multiplayer title that is being built using Unreal Engine 5.

The listing for the Principal Designer position describes the upcoming title at Firesprite as a genre-blending game that features "mechanics around vehicular and on foot combat."

There's also the mention of a Steam backend in the listing, which means that a PC version could be on the way as well. There's no guarantee that this title is a Twisted Metal reboot, but with the rumours becoming more and more frequent, there is the chance Sony could announce something later this year.

Twisted Metal

