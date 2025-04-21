More trouble for Hegseth as second Signal leak surfaces

HQ

The latest news on the United States . New allegations suggest that Pete Hegseth, the US Secretary of Defense, shared highly sensitive details about military operations in Yemen via a second unclassified Signal group that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer.

This latest revelation arrives during a turbulent moment for the Pentagon, following the dismissal of several senior officials involved in a wider leak probe. The group chat, created during Hegseth's confirmation process, reportedly featured information on air strikes.

While its contents raise serious concerns about operational security, the involvement of Hegseth's family in both discussions and official meetings has also raised eyebrows, and more trouble for Hegseth. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.