More The First Descendant gameplay shown off during Opening Night Live

As part of Opening Night Live, Nexon just showed off a bunch of additional gameplay for The First Descendant. The trailer gave us a look at the central conflict between the Descendants and the Vulgus alien invaders, and sees how humanity will be fighting for survival in this upcoming title.

To add to the new gameplay, Nexon also revealed that there will be a crossplay beta for the game taking place in September, and that this will be available for anyone on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series to dive into entirely for free between September 19-25.

As for the actual release date of The First Descendant, the Unreal Engine 5.2-developed third-person co-op PvE game still does not have an exact release date or window attached.