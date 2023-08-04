More than one million players have pre-registered for Monster Hunter Now

HQ

Niantic is rubbing its hands together ahead of the September release of Monster Hunter Now. Capcom's IP is in good health, as indicated by the Platinum title figures the company shared yesterday (almost 100 million copies sold of the entire series), and the new mobile title looks set to be a well-received instalment too.

The game's official Twitter account (or X), has posted that over a million players have already registered ahead of launch, and thanks to them a new tier of rewards have been unlocked that all players (both pre-registered and not) will receive upon launching the game.

Monster Hunter Now will bring the series experience to an augmented reality title with a special emphasis on the main campaign and side quests. It will be available on iOS and Android from 14 September.