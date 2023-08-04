Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Monster Hunter Now

More than one million players have pre-registered for Monster Hunter Now

As a result, all players will receive a number of extra rewards at launch.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Niantic is rubbing its hands together ahead of the September release of Monster Hunter Now. Capcom's IP is in good health, as indicated by the Platinum title figures the company shared yesterday (almost 100 million copies sold of the entire series), and the new mobile title looks set to be a well-received instalment too.

The game's official Twitter account (or X), has posted that over a million players have already registered ahead of launch, and thanks to them a new tier of rewards have been unlocked that all players (both pre-registered and not) will receive upon launching the game.

Monster Hunter Now will bring the series experience to an augmented reality title with a special emphasis on the main campaign and side quests. It will be available on iOS and Android from 14 September.

Monster Hunter Now

Related texts



Loading next content