More than eight years after launch, No Man's Sky's redemption arc is finally complete

HQ

No Man's Sky has been great for years now, but the stain of the launch period is one that has taken a very long time for Hello Games to wash off. But, it has finally happened, as No Man's Sky has reached a "Very Positive" Steam review score for all of its reviews.

80% of the game's reviews are now positive, and if we look at recent reviews, they're actually Overwhelmingly Positive at the time of writing, with 96% of people shouting about how good No Man's Sky is.

If you're thinking about giving the game a go after a while away, throughout the next two months you can replay the Expeditions that have released this year. They will return in chronological order, and you can check out the dates below:



Omega: 27th November - 11th December



Adrift: 11th December - 25th December



Liquidators: 25th December - 8th January



Aquarius: 8th January - 22nd January



The Cursed: 22nd January - 5th February



Have you played No Man's Sky since the beginning?