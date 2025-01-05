HQ

Bethesda's action RPG continues to dominate, and they've now announced that more than eight billion mods have been downloaded for Skyrim in total, according to statistics from Nexus Mods. These are truly impressive numbers that underscore the game's enduring popularity. Modding and customising the game with all kinds of downloads have been popular ever since its release 13 years ago, and Bethesda has supported and encouraged fans' creativity every step of the way.

Have you ever tried modding Skyrim? What are your personal favourite mods?