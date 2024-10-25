More than a Clásico: Barça will fight to reclaim a milestone against an unbeaten Real Madrid

HQ

This weekend's Clásico will be an opportunity for FC Barcelona to end a perfect week, after finally beating their European nemesis Bayern Munich 4-1, six matches and nine years later. Now, the strongest Barça in many years will have the chance to take revenge against Real Madrid, whom they have lost most of the Clásicos in the last four years.

It won't be easy, though, as they will travel to the Santiago Bernabéu, where Real Madrid has won every match this season in LaLiga. Besides, Madrid's morale is also high after that hat-trick by Vini Jr. and is eager to even the Liga, at least in points.

Real Madrid still remains undefeteated at Liga for 42 matches, more than a year

If Madrid wins, Barcelona would still be on top due to goal average. If Barça wins, they will have a six-point gap, perhaps key to reclaim LaLiga again.

However, there is another statistic that plays in favour of Real Madrid: they have an unbeaten track record in LaLiga, as they haven't lost a single match for the last 42 matches: 31 victories and 11 draws. Last time Madrid lost in LaLiga was September 24, 2023, against Atlético de Madrid, 3-1.

If Real Madrid wins or ties Saturday, that record will extend to 43 matches. And that would mean they will equal the record for most games without defeat in the Spanish First Division, that is currently held by FC Barcelona, from 2017 and 2018.