Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Valorant

More than 8000 cheaters have been banned from Valorant

Riot Games has been swinging its ban hammer plenty of times since the launch of Valorant.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Cheaters are always present in popular online games, and Valorant is no exception to the rule. Of course, Riot Games is not going to let them ruin our fun, which is why the developer already banned 8873 of them from Valorant thanks to Vanguard, their new anti-cheat system.

"Our anti-cheat for VALORANT is designed to make sure players can trust the game and have a positive experience while playing", said Paul "Arkem" Chamberlain, Riot's programmer & anti-cheat lead, on the game's official website. "So our primary success criteria is how well you all think we're doing. We track the number of player reports for cheating, we ask players directly via surveys for their impression, and we keep track of player sentiment on social media."

However, lots of players reported that this anti-cheat seems to generate FPS drops and compatibility problems, which is another issue to fix for Riot Games.

Did you encounter any of these issues while playing Valorant?

Valorant

Related texts

Valorant - First Look

Valorant - First Look
PREVIEW. Written by Fabrizia Malgieri

Riot Games has officially announced its next game, and we've taken a closer look at what's next from the LoL-developer.



Loading next content