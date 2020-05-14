More than 8000 cheaters have been banned from Valorant

You watching Advertisements

Cheaters are always present in popular online games, and Valorant is no exception to the rule. Of course, Riot Games is not going to let them ruin our fun, which is why the developer already banned 8873 of them from Valorant thanks to Vanguard, their new anti-cheat system.

"Our anti-cheat for VALORANT is designed to make sure players can trust the game and have a positive experience while playing", said Paul "Arkem" Chamberlain, Riot's programmer & anti-cheat lead, on the game's official website. "So our primary success criteria is how well you all think we're doing. We track the number of player reports for cheating, we ask players directly via surveys for their impression, and we keep track of player sentiment on social media."

However, lots of players reported that this anti-cheat seems to generate FPS drops and compatibility problems, which is another issue to fix for Riot Games.

Did you encounter any of these issues while playing Valorant?