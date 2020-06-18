More than 74,000 accounts banned in World of Warcraft: Classic

You're watching Advertisements

In a recently posted statement, Blizzard revealed that in the Americas, Oceania, and Europe regions, more than 74,000 WoW accounts have been closed or suspended, due to the violation of user regulations.

"The majority of these were found to be using gameplay automation tools, typically to farm resources or kill enemies much more efficiently than legitimate players can", stated Blizzard.

Of course, this is unfair to those who play legitimately, and the company seems pretty determined about taking action against the cheaters and offering players a better in-game experience, so they are trying their best to improve every part of the game, including issuing the bans to the rule-breakers.

However, it's no easy task since these cheaters would pay real money to make "third parties to put an enormous amount of effort into circumventing our detection systems," and for these third parties that would be their only priority, meanwhile for Blizzard, there are other issues to be dealt with as well.

Despite all the difficulties, the studio did promise in thestatement that it will keep working on this, and also talked about the tools and systems they use to spot the bots, and some different cases, which you can read all from the link above.